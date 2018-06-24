Hunt: Experts Have Been Proved Wrong

About time the government called out the IFS

Tags: ,
People:
June 24, 2018 at 10:22 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:

Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance” Riot Convicted Bastani on “Public Nuisance”
May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods May Considers Asking to Stay in Single Market for Goods
Smith Must Hold Firm Against Grieve Smith Must Hold Firm Against Grieve
Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering
Shouty Cracker Lord Moat’s Mask Slips Shouty Cracker Lord Moat’s Mask Slips
How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion How Dominic Cummings Cost Taxpayers £20 Billion
Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet Banks Legals Verhofstadt Over Putin Tweet
Hypocrisy of Chuka Hypocrisy of Chuka
Daily Brexit? Daily Brexit?
Farage vs Verhofstadt Farage vs Verhofstadt
WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters WATCH: Andrea Jenkyns Takes on Remain Protesters
Philip Lee Resigns Philip Lee Resigns
Penka Saved Penka Saved
Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating
No 10 Call DD Stupid No 10 Call DD Stupid
Government Remainers Mock DD for Crying Wolf Government Remainers Mock DD for Crying Wolf
How Brexiteers Lost Control of Brexit How Brexiteers Lost Control of Brexit
Corbyn Backs Free Movement Corbyn Backs Free Movement
Cadwalladr: ‘Unaware of Any Allegations of Cheating by Remain’ Cadwalladr: ‘Unaware of Any Allegations of Cheating by Remain’