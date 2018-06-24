Hunt: Experts Have Been Proved Wrong

“A lot of those experts have been proved wrong in the past in their forecasts,” says @Jeremy_Hunt #marr pic.twitter.com/sRIIPYnJqr
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) 24 June 2018
About time the government called out the IFS…
“A lot of those experts have been proved wrong in the past in their forecasts,” says @Jeremy_Hunt #marr pic.twitter.com/sRIIPYnJqr
— The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) 24 June 2018
About time the government called out the IFS…
Boris on Osborne and Project Fear:
“Unemployment has fallen by 250,000 to a new low of 4.2 per cent while record numbers of jobs have been created – including no fewer than 8 for the former chancellor and chief architect of project fear who has become a glorious living rebuttal of his own preposterous warnings.”