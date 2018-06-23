Soubry’s Constituency Association Chairman Canvassing Membership’s Support



Guido contacted Dr John Doddy, chairman of the Broxtowe Conservative Association, to confirm the authenticity of this leaked membership survey. He said “no comment”, which Guido takes as confirmation. Association chairman do not do this if they are happy with their MP. It takes a lot to bring about the ousting of a Tory MP, Soubry’s flirtation with the idea of a centrist party even more than her Europhilia will not go down well with Tory activists. This does not bode well for her…

UPDATE: Guido understands that Anna Soubry has also written to all members of her constituency association.

UPDATE II: Readers in Broxtowe are sending in their responses…