Riot Convicted Bastani: Remain Protest Was “Public Nuisance”

Aaron Bastani accused the remain-backing Our Future Our Voice protest (who had the temerity to hold up a banner at the back of the crowd during Corbyn’s Labour Live speech) of “causing a public nuisance”. Vanilla protesting doesn’t impress the hardcore Dr Bastano

Quote of the Day

A senior Brexiter:

“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”

