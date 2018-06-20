Tories Make Sick Labour MP Vote in Wheelchair

Sick Labour MP Naz Shah is forced to vote in a wheelchair and clutching a sick bucket after the Tories refused to keep to the convention of “nodding through” ill MPs. Well done, great look.

Tags: ,
People:
June 20, 2018 at 4:17 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

