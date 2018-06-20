Labour Poll Lead as Grieve Threatens to Collapse Government

A well-timed reminder of the consequences for Tory rebels backing Dominic Grieve’s threat to “collapse the government”. BMG has Labour three points in front this morning:

Westminster voting intention: LAB: 41% (+2)

CON: 38% (-1)

LDEM: 11% (+1)

UKIP: 4% (-)

GRN: 2% (-1) via @BMGResearch, 05 – 08 Jun

Chgs. w/ 04 May — Britain Elects (@britainelects) June 20, 2018

Guido has averaged out the Tory poll lead over the last two months (via UK Polling Report) – it is around 2%, well within the margin of error. If Tory Remainers defeat May today that could mean the end of her premiership and possibly a general election. Which Tory MPs want to join Grieve and Soubry in risking Prime Minister Corbyn?