Labour Live 2: Hardcore Edition

Now for the real Labour Live – this time without Clean Bandit and all the Red Tory, PR-friendly nonsense. Here’s the hardcore Corbynite offering: Arise – A Festival of Labour Left Ideas. The festival, coming to London in July, is billed as:

“A weekend of people powered politics, internationalism and solidarity, discussing Labour’s left ideas to change society for the better.”

Speakers include frontbenchers Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon. Shami Chakrabarti, Chris Williamson and Emma Dent Coad will also be there. Corbyn is not listed – presumably he will be steering clear to allow for the, er, free expression of more flavoursome views. The festival is backed by a rash of hard left groups; it appears to be organised through the Labour Assembly Against Austerity. It is being advertised in the Morning Star. Stop The War’s Murad Qureshi will speak, as will Jenny Manson from the loonies at Jewish Voice for Labour. They are promising a #JC4PM rally / Q&As / seminars and workshops / a social media hub and training, films, book launches and ‘meet the author’ events. Not expecting there to be media accreditation…

Weekend tickets cost £30.00 – £5 less than the the original price of Labour Live. Will it remain at full price?

Quote of the Day

A senior Brexiter:

“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”

