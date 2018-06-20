Health Minister Admits NHS Spending Funded Entirely By Taxes For Years

“Can we agree that none of that can come from the Brexit dividend?” @afneil asks @JackieDP on the extra £7.5bn for the NHS across the UK #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/vqTcOlYvyh — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 20, 2018

Health minister Jackie Doyle-Price admits the obvious: there is no Brexit dividend while we continue to pay our subs to the EU. That means no Brexit dividend until at least two years after Brexit. Which means the new NHS spending during those years will be paid for entirely out of taxes (and possibly borrowing). In reality the vast majority of the money will come from taxes after the transition period is over as well. Which is not what Number 10 is trying to spin us…