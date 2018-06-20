Crackers Brake: I Want to Stop Brexit

Lib Dem @thomasbrake “I make no apology for the fact that I do want to stop Brexit” pic.twitter.com/UKzvNzr4us
— BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) June 20, 2018
56% of his constituents in Carshalton voted to Leave…
Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…
“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”