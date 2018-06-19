Eurotunnel: Don’t Buy Border Scaremongering

Eurotunnel bosses are confident on the arrangements for the Anglo-French border after Brexit. A presentation for shareholders reveals Eurotunnel’s internal analysis which concludes the likely outcome of negotiations is:

“An agreement with a time limited transition period for implementation of customs and animal and plant health controls. Technology will speed up border processing.”

Eurotunnel says in its report:

“Given Eurotunnel’ unique position, our key Government insights, and our track record in managing transition, we strongly believe that the Group will strengthen its competitive position after the Brexit.”

The firm is confident in part because it has managed bigger challenges, not least the 2015 migrant crisis. The firm’s conclusion counters a rash of stories placed by remainers raising artificial fears about the border. Total trade coming into UK via Eurotunnel is 26% – so their opinion counts. All aboard the Brexit express…