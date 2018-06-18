Is it Time up for Question Time?

Dimbley has announced he is retiring from Question Time. Is it time to end the show? #BBCqt
— Media Guido (@MediaGuido) June 18, 2018
What do you think?
Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…
“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”