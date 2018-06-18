Question Time Runners and Riders

David Dimbleby is stepping down after 25 years presenting Question Time. As ever, Guido gives you your runners and riders…
- Kirsty Wark: The early hot favourite. Question Time is produced in Glasgow, where Wark lives, and they have always wanted to be produced full time from that location. Wark recently declared her interest in the job, in an interview which suggested she knew this was coming and wanted to roll the pitch. Kirsty’s Newsnight shifts have been cut down now Evan Davis and Emily Maitlis do an equal number of programmes. Newsnight editor Esme Wren may be keen to privately push for Kirsty so she can hire her own special correspondent / third presenter. Would be a very logical move…
- Emily Maitlis: The perceived wisdom at the Beeb is that it has to be a woman, and Maitlis is closely in behind Wark as the early second favourite. Emily has been at Newsnight for over a decade. She will be up there.
- Andrew Neil: If the BBC wanted the broadcast veteran who is the best at holding waffling, question-dodging politicians to account, Brillo would be a shoo in. Not sure what it would mean for his post-Question Time show This Week, alas. It would trigger Owen Jones and Andrew Adonis…
- Huw Edwards: Huw has been waiting for Dimbleby to retire for years. The Beeb originally promised him that 2015 would be Dimbleby’s last election, at which point he could take on his responsibilities, only for Dimbers to stick around for the referendum and 2017 general too. Edwards has long been seen as Dimbleby’s successor…
- Emma Barnett: Rising star who would liven the show up and put the fear into the guests. Guido can see her in the chair one day. But has it come a bit too soon for her this time round?
- Mishal Husain: Would she want to do it if it means not being the lead Today programme presenter in the post-Humphrys future? Her audition hosting the BBC’s 2017 election debate did not go to plan…
- Kirsty Young: Has been at Desert Island Discs since 2006. Though she doesn’t need the money and might not fancy the hassle.
- Jeremy Vine: Last week Vine announced he is replacing Matthew Wright on Channel 5 and juggling that show with his Radio 2 gig. Bet he’s kicking himself…
- Fiona Bruce: Seen a less exciting but safe option.
- Nick Robinson: Another not very exciting option.
- Victoria Derbyshire: Quite a step up from her current programme.
- Eddie Mair: Could he take the pay cut?
- Matthew Wright: Hotly tipped by Buzzfeed media man Mark Di Stefano.
Good luck…