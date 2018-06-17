May Outflanks Corbyn From the Left

“We need to see how it adds up” – Labour’s Emily Thornberry reacts to Theresa May’s pledge that NHS will receive an extra £20bn a year #Marr https://t.co/rymEFOPEnR pic.twitter.com/tvdJeq5hgu — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 17, 2018

Have we woken up in opposites world? The Tories have announced an uncosted £20 billion-a-year NHS spending policy funded by vague, mystery tax rises, pledging to outspend Corbyn. Labour are saying that, unlike the government, their own less expensive policy is costed.

Impressive spin operation from Number 10 to get all broadcasters to lead on Brexit dividend line, when the policy is as yet uncosted and most of the money is coming from tax rises they have yet to outline. Not sure Labour would be getting such an easy a ride over a £20 billion a year uncosted policy funded by vague tax rises…