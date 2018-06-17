May: NHS Spending Will Be Paid For With Tax Rises

The NHS in England is to receive an extra £20bn a year as a 70th “birthday present”, Theresa May tells #Marr https://t.co/rymEFOPEnR pic.twitter.com/ov6ldmkOMX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 17, 2018

Theresa May and the Number 10 spin team have done an impressive job of getting ‘NHS spending funded by Brexit dividend’ as the top line on broadcast this morning. The truth is the vast majority of the new money is going to come from tax rises equivalent to 3p on the basic rate of income tax. The Tories are refusing to say how or when the tax rises are coming. So far they are getting away with a completely uncosted policy and massive mystery tax rises. This is the Tory magic money tree…