Saj Hires Olivia Robey

Guido can reveal Olivia Robey has been hired as Sajid Javid’s new Special Adviser. Robey is a rising star in Tory circles, she was the former head of CCHQ’s political section before being made a director at the well-connected PR agency Hanbury Strategy. She will be starting shortly as a policy adviser with responsibility for crime, vulnerability and policing. A savvy appointment from Saj and a much-needed hire to strengthen his team following his move to the Home Office. Congratulations…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Let Guido know any updates…