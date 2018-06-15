Read: All Tory MPs’ WhatsApps on Christopher Chope

This is the discussion in the Tory MPs’ WhatsApp group this evening after Chris Chope blocked the upskirting bill. The most unpopular man in the Tory party tonight?
A senior Brexiter:
“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”