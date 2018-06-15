7 Ideas Blocked By Tory Dinosaur Chris Chope

Tory dinosaur Christopher Chope has plumbed new depths by blocking a bill to make upskirting a criminal offence. Not sure how he plans to justify that to his wife and daughter. Chope has a tedious habit of blocking Private Member’s Bills supposedly on procedural grounds. In reality he just obstructs and prevents good ideas. He says it’s principle but the truth is he lets his mates’ bills through…

In addition to the upskirting bill, Chope has also blocked:

Pardoning Alan Turing (which was supported by The Queen);

Same-sex marriage;

An investigation into Bercow bullying allegations;

The use of wild animals in circus performances;

Blocked free hospital car parking for carers;

Making revenge evictions an offence.

What a bloke.

UPDATE: Not content with blocking the upskirting bill, Chope just blocked another government-backed bill to make it a specific criminal offence to attack police dogs and horses.