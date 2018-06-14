Lord’s Speaker Fowler off to Romania for EU Junket

Lord (Norman) Fowler, a onetime newspaper hack who is now the not unpompous Speaker of the House of Lords, has been given ‘leave of absence today by the EU-loving House of Lords – to go on an EU-sponsored freebie. Fowler is attending the two-day annual piss-up important seminar of the Association of European Senates in Bucharest at one of the Ceaușescu‘s old palaces. This is an EU-backed outfit which aims to ‘strengthen European identity and awareness’.

Sitting on the Woolsack all day, Fowler may not have noticed or actually believe we are leaving the EU. How much is his freebie costing the taxpayer? And have you noticed how these foreign shindigs always happen at the end of a week, allowing participants to stay over for a few extra days of fact-finding/knees-upping? Sănătate!

June 14, 2018 at 9:44 am



Quote of the Day

No prizes for guessing who Andrea Leadsom is talking about:

“As you said last week, Mr Speaker, we have a responsibility to safeguard the rights of this House and as Leader of the House I seek to do exactly that, treating all members of parliament with courtesy and respect. I hope and expect all Honourable and Right Honourable members to do likewise.”

