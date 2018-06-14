Kim Il-Sung, Trotsky and Tony Blair Attending Labour Live

Labour Live organisers are handing out free tickets as fast as they can be printed. In the rush to get as many as possible to attend (Labour planned for 20,000, but just 3,000 tickets have been sold), few checks are being carried out on applicants. As such, hundreds of free tickets have been issues to Kim Il-Sung, Tony Blair and Leon Trotksy:

I’m sure I’ll find something to do with 23 free tickets for Labour Live in the name of Kim Il-Sung pic.twitter.com/JM0SkNoE1o — Ido Vock (@idvck) 14 June 2018

Delighted to have got 60 tickets for Labour Live this weekend pic.twitter.com/6Pf6WOm95p — Piers Mitchell (@1totalprat) 14 June 2018

Labour Live! is now giving away free tickets through Unite. Just been emailed 18 in the name of Tony Blair c/o HMP Belmarsh pic.twitter.com/HXFVsua5Bi — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) 14 June 2018

Looking forward to Saturday…