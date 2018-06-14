Flint Demolishes Remoaner Colleagues Who “Insulted” Leave Voters

Former Europe Minister @CarolineFlintMP says Michel Barnier “would bite the hand off the Prime Minister” for the EEA/Norway model as it is so clearly the “worst deal” for the UK. Anti-Brexit Tory MP @Anna_Soubry cries “shame!” from the benches opposite. pic.twitter.com/dBcq8FsQ7v — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) June 13, 2018

Caroline Flint demolishes the arguments of Labour Remainers and Anna Soubry that we should join the EEA. She says the EEA is the worst possible Brexit other than no deal, that free movement must end to respect the referendum result, and that Leave voters have been “insulted” by her colleagues for years. There are some Labour MPs who respect the will of their constituents…