Philip Lee and His Three Staff Now Sharing One Desk

Poor old Philip Lee. Yesterday Guido revealed he has had two of the three rooms that made up his office taken away from him by the whips as a punishment beating for his flounce out. He has been stuck in one of the smallest rooms on the parliamentary estate, described as a “broom cupboard”. This morning Guido hears Lee and his three staff are having to share a single desk in the tiny office. There is talk of them even pursuing a legal route to secure better working conditions. Guido also understands the parliamentary authorities this morning ordered Lee to remove his car from his desirable parking space in Speaker’s Court, which he uses every day. He will now have to park in the underground car park.

Lee can hardly complain given he tried to blow up the government on the day that, if May had lost the votes, Corbyn could have been heading to Number 10. It would take a heart of stone not to laugh…

A senior Brexiter:

“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”

