Festival-Lover Watson Dodges Labour Live

Tom Watson famously loves a music festival – he’s been pictured at Glastonbury the last two years. So you’d have thought he’d have jumped at the chance to attend Labour Live, especially with tickets going cheap. Alas not, he told a guest at Ayesha Hazarika’s book launch last night:

Guest: “I’ll see you at Labour Live!”

Watson: “No you won’t.”

Guest: “But I thought you loved music festivals?”

Watson: “That’s why I’m not going.”

Seems Labour’s deputy leader does not think much of Reverend and the Makers or the Magic Numbers. Should have booked Drenge…

June 13, 2018



A senior Brexiter:

“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”

