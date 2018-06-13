Farage v Verhofstadt

It’s all kicking off between Nigel Farage and Guy Verhofstadt. The European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator has boldly accused Nige of taking Kremlin money:

Farage says that is a lie:

Can Guy back up his claims? If not it looks like Farage could lawyer up…

Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…

“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”

