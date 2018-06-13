Farage v Verhofstadt

It’s all kicking off between Nigel Farage and Guy Verhofstadt. The European Parliament’s Brexit coordinator has boldly accused Nige of taking Kremlin money:

Europe has a fifth column in its ranks: Putin’s cheerleaders who want to destroy Europe & liberal democracy from within: Le Pen, Wilders, Farage, Orbàn, Kaczynski, Salvini use Kremlin money & intel. Like Farage’s friend Arron Banks, who colluded w/ Russians to deliver #Brexit — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) June 13, 2018

Farage says that is a lie:

This is a baseless lie. I have never received any Russian financial or political support. I suggest you withdraw. https://t.co/jxb0YrrwVc — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 13, 2018

Can Guy back up his claims? If not it looks like Farage could lawyer up…