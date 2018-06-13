Claire Perry Accuses Bercow of “Sexist and Demeaning” Behaviour

John Bercow is facing yet more allegations this afternoon, with Tory minister Claire Perry accusing him of “sexist and demeaning” behaviour and having a “women problem”. Perry says a dozen colleagues from all sides of the House are backing her after the incident yesterday. How long will the Speaker keep getting away with it?

UPDATE: Perry’s letter via The Sun.

UPDATE: Bercow has replied, dismissing Perry’s claims and instead inviting her for a “clear the air cup of tea”. Extraordinary…

Quote of the Day

A senior Brexiter:

“If Theresa and Julian have sold us out here they are in real trouble. She reassured us all at the 1922. There is no way she can recover if she has now fucked us over.”

