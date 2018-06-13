Claire Perry Accuses Bercow of “Sexist and Demeaning” Behaviour

“About a dozen colleagues from all sides of the House, men and women, approached me afterwards to say his behaviour was sexist and demeaning” @claireperrymp on why she has written to Speaker asking him to “consider his behaviour” over #Brexit debate comments #bbcdp pic.twitter.com/LnfKpr7pUJ — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 13, 2018

John Bercow is facing yet more allegations this afternoon, with Tory minister Claire Perry accusing him of “sexist and demeaning” behaviour and having a “women problem”. Perry says a dozen colleagues from all sides of the House are backing her after the incident yesterday. How long will the Speaker keep getting away with it?

UPDATE: Perry’s letter via The Sun.

UPDATE: Bercow has replied, dismissing Perry’s claims and instead inviting her for a “clear the air cup of tea”. Extraordinary…