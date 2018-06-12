Philip Lee’s Association Considering Deselecting Him at Next Election

Philip Lee’s local Tory association in Leave-voting Bracknell is considering deselecting him at the next election following his resignation this morning. Chris Boutle, chairman of Bracknell Conservatives, tells Chris Hope they won’t deselect him now but will consider his behaviour today when deciding whether to reselect him at the next election:

“The constituency voted for leave and although there are a few very enthusiastic remainers, the majority of his party certainly wants to leave. A number of those who voted for remain are now prepared to accept the democratic decision and leave. Because we don’t have an election looming I don’t believe de-selection is a sensible thing to do however if an election were to be called it will count against him.”

That’s gone well for him.

UPDATE: A local Tory gets in touch: “He only made his final decision in the early hours of this morning. While deselection not certain, it looks likely.”