Lee and Grieve Dined Together Last Night

According to the popular Eye Spy MP account, quitter Philip Lee dined with arch-Remain rebel Dominic Grieve last night. Lee and Grieve are old friends. Did Grieve put him up to it?

Last night in the Adjournment Restaurant in PCH, Dr Phillip Lee and Dominic Grieve having dinner. Grieve being very persuasive. — Eye Spy MP (@eyespymp) June 12, 2018

Meanwhile, Guido hears there is some doubt as to whether Lee told his wife he was quitting. Mrs Lee came into the back of the room halfway through his speech at Bright Blue. When he resigned, according to someone sitting near Mrs Lee, she went white, looked completely shocked and exclaimed to someone next to her: “He’s just resigned!”. The Lees have a new baby and Philip has just given himself a £30,000 pay cut. Surely he told her what he was about to do? Lee didn’t tell his Secretary of State and his association chairman found out via Twitter…