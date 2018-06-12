Lee and Grieve Dined Together Last Night

According to the popular Eye Spy MP account, quitter Philip Lee dined with arch-Remain rebel Dominic Grieve last night. Lee and Grieve are old friends. Did Grieve put him up to it? 

Meanwhile, Guido hears there is some doubt as to whether Lee told his wife he was quitting. Mrs Lee came into the back of the room halfway through his speech at Bright Blue. When he resigned, according to someone sitting near Mrs Lee, she went white, looked completely shocked and exclaimed to someone next to her: “He’s just resigned!”. The Lees have a new baby and Philip has just given himself a £30,000 pay cut. Surely he told her what he was about to do? Lee didn’t tell his Secretary of State and his association chairman found out via Twitter

Quote of the Day

Patrick Wintour:

“The apotheosis of May-ism. Her ministers unable to agree what it means to set a date for when they expect to stop kicking a can down the road.”

