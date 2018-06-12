Handshake That Made History

The 12-second handshake will go down in history: the first time a President of the United States has met a North Korean leader. A monumental summit between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump took place at a luxury hotel in Singapore overnight. As they walked off side-by-side after shaking hands, Kim said to Trump (through an interpreter):

“Many people in the world will think of this as a form of fantasy from a science fiction movie.”

Here’s what happened…

The pair enjoyed a working lunch and a joint stroll together around the hotel grounds. They then signed a document – not yet officially released – stating:

“President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Kim has already left. A press conference with President Trump is expected to get underway now. Tough morning for Trump critics…

