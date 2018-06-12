Philip Lee Resigns Over Brexit

Tory MP for Bracknell and Justice Minister, Dr Phillip Lee, has resigned at a Bright Blue conference of Tory wets. He says the government’s Brexit policy threatens human rights – skip to the very end of the video to hear him flounce out.

“I am incredibly sad to have had to announce my resignation as a minister in Her Majesty’s Government so that I can better speak up for my constituents and country over how Brexit is currently being delivered.”

Who?

UPDATE: Phillip Lee says in his resignation statement:

“As a Member of Parliament, I also have a major responsibility to my constituency of Bracknell…I cannot ignore that it is to them that I owe my first responsibility.”

His Bracknell constituency voted leave (53.9%). Phillip Lee has delusions of becoming leader of the party. According to a government Brexiter source,  he’ll be lucky if he isn’t deselected by his Association at the next election…

Quote of the Day

Patrick Wintour:

“The apotheosis of May-ism. Her ministers unable to agree what it means to set a date for when they expect to stop kicking a can down the road.”

