Philip Lee Resigns Over Brexit

Tory MP for Bracknell and Justice Minister, Dr Phillip Lee, has resigned at a Bright Blue conference of Tory wets. He says the government’s Brexit policy threatens human rights – skip to the very end of the video to hear him flounce out.

“I am incredibly sad to have had to announce my resignation as a minister in Her Majesty’s Government so that I can better speak up for my constituents and country over how Brexit is currently being delivered.”

UPDATE: Phillip Lee says in his resignation statement:

“As a Member of Parliament, I also have a major responsibility to my constituency of Bracknell…I cannot ignore that it is to them that I owe my first responsibility.”

His Bracknell constituency voted leave (53.9%). Phillip Lee has delusions of becoming leader of the party. According to a government Brexiter source, he’ll be lucky if he isn’t deselected by his Association at the next election…