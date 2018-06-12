Camilla Tominey to Telegraph

MediaGuido can reveal a major Lobby move: Sunday Express political editor Camilla Tominey is leaving the paper after 15 years to join The Telegraph as their new Associate Editor (Politics and Royals). She is believed to have been poached by Rob Winnett and will have a roving brief to land scoops, big interviews and campaigns, reporting alongside the Lobby and largely based in Westminster. Readers will remember her stealing the show on Question Time.

Camilla was the journalist who first broke the news of Harry and Meghan dating back in 2016, and she’ll be glad to only be doing two jobs rather than the four she had at the Sunday Express. She starts in September. Congratulations – this will set off a bit of a merry-go-round…

Quote of the Day

Dominic Ponsford on his guilty pleasure

“Reading the Daily Mail is for me a little like eating foie gras. There is some guilt about the suffering that has gone into its production, but you cannot deny that it somehow adds to the richness of the flavour.”

