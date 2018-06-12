Banks Running Rings Round Collins’ DCMS Committee

Arron Banks is enjoying himself a lot more than the MPs on the DCMS committee this morning. At one point he asked them: “Are you all Remainers? Yep? Hands up?”. And then he burned Paul Farrelly:

“What is this? Are you the MP who got drunk in the House of Commons and harassed a woman at a karaoke evening?”

Those watching are not impressed with the performance of the committee:

I’ve been watching the DDCMS Select Committee with Arron Banks and Andy Wigmore. 5 MPs haven’t even shown up and those that have are utterly incompetent in their questioning. A terrible advert for select committees so far. — Iain Dale (@IainDale) June 12, 2018

Banks and Wigmore running rings around the DCMS committee so far. — Matt Foster (@mattlpfoster) June 12, 2018

the Labour MP asking Banks and Wigmore about £250 and then realising that “I meant £250m”, was a particular lowlight — Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) June 12, 2018

Don’t think this is playing out quite how Damian Collins wanted…