Banks Running Rings Round Collins’ DCMS Committee

Arron Banks is enjoying himself a lot more than the MPs on the DCMS committee this morning. At one point he asked them: “Are you all Remainers? Yep? Hands up?”. And then he burned Paul Farrelly:

“What is this? Are you the MP who got drunk in the House of Commons and harassed a woman at a karaoke evening?”

Those watching are not impressed with the performance of the committee:

Don’t think this is playing out quite how Damian Collins wanted…

Tags:
People: / /
June 12, 2018 at 12:30 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Patrick Wintour:

“The apotheosis of May-ism. Her ministers unable to agree what it means to set a date for when they expect to stop kicking a can down the road.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Philip Lee Resigns Philip Lee Resigns
Handshake That Made History Handshake That Made History
Sun, Mail, Telegraph Warn May Sun, Mail, Telegraph Warn May
LibDem Policy: It’s Transphobic to Call Ian Huntley Ian Huntley LibDem Policy: It’s Transphobic to Call Ian Huntley Ian Huntley
Penka Saved Penka Saved
WATCH: Corbyn Labour Live Sketch WATCH: Corbyn Labour Live Sketch
Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating Guy News Special Report : Remain Campaign Cheating
Don’t Know Level With May Don’t Know Level With May
Dacre’s Methode Dacre’s Methode
Geordie Greig New Mail Editor Geordie Greig New Mail Editor
No 10 Call DD Stupid No 10 Call DD Stupid
Government Remainers Mock DD for Crying Wolf Government Remainers Mock DD for Crying Wolf
Mail Runners and Riders Mail Runners and Riders
How Brexiteers Lost Control of Brexit How Brexiteers Lost Control of Brexit
Peston On Sunday Cancelled Peston On Sunday Cancelled
Corbyn Backs Free Movement Corbyn Backs Free Movement
Paying Labour Live Goers Furious at Ticket Giveaway Paying Labour Live Goers Furious at Ticket Giveaway
Cadwalladr: ‘Unaware of Any Allegations of Cheating by Remain’ Cadwalladr: ‘Unaware of Any Allegations of Cheating by Remain’
New NHS Tax? New NHS Tax?