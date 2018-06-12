Adonis: I Am Father of Brexit

‘I have 3 children. A son, a daughter & HS2. And I’m doing my best to stop the country giving birth to a 4th, Brexit.’ Start of my speech to rail industry leaders in Leeds — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) June 12, 2018

This may be Andrew Adonis’ greatest tweet yet.

Is he saying that he and the country are having a child together, and the child is Brexit?

Does that make him the father of Brexit?

Who was the mother of HS2?

We can assume he is a fan of his son, daughter and HS2. So why would he not want his fourth child, Brexit?

So many questions…