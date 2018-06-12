Adonis: I Am Father of Brexit

‘I have 3 children. A son, a daughter & HS2. And I’m doing my best to stop the country giving birth to a 4th, Brexit.’
Start of my speech to rail industry leaders in Leeds
— Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) June 12, 2018
This may be Andrew Adonis’ greatest tweet yet.
Is he saying that he and the country are having a child together, and the child is Brexit?
Does that make him the father of Brexit?
Who was the mother of HS2?
We can assume he is a fan of his son, daughter and HS2. So why would he not want his fourth child, Brexit?
So many questions…