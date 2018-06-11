Possibly the Stupidest Urgent Question Bercow’s Ever Granted

The Speaker has allowed one UQ from Keith Vaz MP as below:

To ask the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs if he will make a statement on the reports of an imminent Saudi/UAE- led coalition attack on Hudaydah port, Yemen and the humanitarian impact.

Of the 7 Urgent Questions tabled today only his mate Vaz’s got granted – inserted just before the Prime Minister addresses the House on the G7 meeting. Ridiculous to ask the Government to comment on a speculated foreign military attack on a third country. What exactly does Bercow expect Alastair Burt to say?