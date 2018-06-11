Penka Saved!

Hooray! Bloodthirsty box-ticking EU officials have relented on their threat to have Penka the pregnant cow executed. Readers will remember Penka lived on a farm in Kopilovtsi, Bulgaria, where she strayed from her herd and wandered over the Serbian border last month, thereby entering a non-EU state and facing slaughter when she arrived back inside the EU’s borders. Following mass protests and a petition signed by more than 30,000 people (pat on the back for the Telegraph’s James Rothwell), the Bulgarian Food Standards Agency has said in a statement this morning that Penka will “be returned for cultivation in the site in the village of Mazarachevo”.

 Victory!

H/T @jamescrisp6
