LibDem Policy: It’s Transphobic to Call Ian Huntley Ian Huntley

It is now LibDem policy that calling Ian Huntley Ian Huntley is transphobic and that anyone who does so is guilty of a “moral failure”. The Soham killer has been telling fellow lags he now identifies as a woman and, according to various media reports, has asked them to call him “Lian”. Alisdair Calder McGregor, who sits on the LibDem Federal Policy Committee, says that “deadnaming” Huntley by calling him Ian is transphobic, “whoever they are and whatever they’ve done”. McGregor went on to say that it is LibDem policy that prisoners, “even those whose offences sicken us”, should be held in prisons which reflect their gender identity rather than their birth gender assignment. The LibDems seriously want Huntley in a women’s prison.

Good luck with that one on the doorstep.