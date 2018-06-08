Shami’s Shameless State Schools Hypocrisy

Shami attacking grammar schools and singing the praises of comprehensive education on Question Time last night, claiming that her state schooling got her into the Lords. Now there’s a compelling argument for education reform…

What the Shadow Attorney General failed to mention – leaving viewers entirely none the wiser – is that she chose to send her own son to the academically selective, £18,000-a-year Dulwich College – not just a private school, but one of the very best and most competitive in the country. One rule for the many, another for the few…