The Shadow Farming and Rural Affairs minister has apologised after saying wearing fur is “the same as wearing a swastika”. David Drew said in the Commons:

“I do not understand not only why we cannot lean on the retail trade, but why people wear fur. To me it is the same as wearing a swastika.”

He later said sorry:

“I am sorry for drawing this comparison. I am passionate about animal welfare but this comparison was inappropriate and I apologise.”

Well worthy of the Order of the OTT…