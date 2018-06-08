Don’t Know Level With May

May is level on best PM with ‘don’t know’ according to figures from the latest YouGov polling released today:
May 37 (-1)
Don’t know 37 (+2)
Corbyn 24 (-3)
Corbyn still third in a two-horse race. Just about sums it up.
Patrick Wintour:
“The apotheosis of May-ism. Her ministers unable to agree what it means to set a date for when they expect to stop kicking a can down the road.”