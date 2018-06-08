Barnier Rejects Backstop

Michel Barnier says “our backstop cannot be extended to whole of the UK… what is feasible for the territory of Northern Ireland, is not feasible for the whole UK”. May has said she will never accept this. Going well…

UPDATE:

May cannot allow this to happen…

June 8, 2018



Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs:

“When it comes to Brexit, this government has delivered more delays and more cancellations than Northern Rail. The government’s white paper is delayed, its customs proposals have been cancelled and it’s ripped up its own timetable.”

