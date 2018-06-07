Number 10 Renege on Setting Backstop Time Limit

Number 10’s latest fudge is that their Northern Ireland backstop – which keeps us fully aligned to the EU – will be time-limited but with no actual limit set. Brexiters only signed up to it last month after being promised it would be strictly time-limited. Yet again this is a ridiculous position from Downing Street. Olly Robbins’ backstop plan does not work, his hybrid model does not work, their trajectory towards close alignment with Brussels is not a real Brexit. One ally of David Davis insists he will not resign, though a second ally says it is more 50-50. He is being openly mocked by Remainers in the government who claim to have “outsmarted” him. His close friend Iain Dale sent this cryptic tweet last night:

I sense the political sands are about to shift. Dramatically. — Iain Dale (@IainDale) June 6, 2018

Number 10 is incapable of making decisions, and every time they set a direction of travel it is towards what Remainers want, not what the 52% voted for. Can DD save Brexit?