Number 10 Renege on Setting Backstop Time Limit

Number 10’s latest fudge is that their Northern Ireland backstop – which keeps us fully aligned to the EU – will be time-limited but with no actual limit set. Brexiters only signed up to it last month after being promised it would be strictly time-limited. Yet again this is a ridiculous position from Downing Street. Olly Robbins’ backstop plan does not work, his hybrid model does not work, their trajectory towards close alignment with Brussels is not a real Brexit. One ally of David Davis insists he will not resign, though a second ally says it is more 50-50. He is being openly mocked by Remainers in the government who claim to have “outsmarted” him. His close friend Iain Dale sent this cryptic tweet last night:

Number 10 is incapable of making decisions, and every time they set a direction of travel it is towards what Remainers want, not what the 52% voted for. Can DD save Brexit?

Quote of the Day

Jeremy Corbyn at PMQs:

“When it comes to Brexit, this government has delivered more delays and more cancellations than Northern Rail. The government’s white paper is delayed, its customs proposals have been cancelled and it’s ripped up its own timetable.”

