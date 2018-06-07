Government Remainers Mock DD For Crying Wolf

Remainers in the government are now openly briefing that David Davis does not have the balls to resign and will accept an Olly Robbins fudge:

Tory minister predicts David Davis will “keep threatening to resign and not do it”, adding “he likes the limelight too much and backbenches are too crowded with similar people these days”. — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) June 7, 2018

Cabinet source on David Davis: “I think DD will keep threatening to resign and not doing it. Likes the limelight too much and backbenchs too crowded with similar these days”. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) June 7, 2018

Govt source: “Can never be sure with DD but have the feeling it’s all for dramatic effect.” — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) June 7, 2018

Attention too on Steve Baker and Suella Braverman in Dexeu. Hard to see how they can stay without looking ridiculous unless Number 10 climbs down…