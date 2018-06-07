Daily Mail Editor Runners and Riders

Fevered speculation overnight as to who will be the next Daily Mail editor following Paul Dacre’s resignation. There is talk a successor has already been found. As ever, Guido brings you your runners and riders…

Tony Gallagher – Was Mail deputy before he became editor of the Sun in 2015. Might he be tempted to return?

– Was Mail deputy before he became editor of the Sun in 2015. Geordie Greig – Or could the Mail on Sunday editor move over? Greig is a huge Remainer so it would be quite a change of direction.

– Or could the Mail on Sunday editor move over? Gerard Greaves – Mail deputy editor, recently poached from the MoS. If a successor has already been found it will be someone like him.

– Mail deputy editor, recently poached from the MoS. Ted Verity – The other Mail deputy editor. Serious candidate but is he ready for the leap?

– The other Mail deputy editor. Ben Taylor – Currently the Mail’s executive news editor. Some smart money going on him in Northcliffe House.

– Currently the Mail’s executive news editor. Martin Clarke – Editor of MailOnline. Long-time rival of Dacre. But the only Mail employee mentioned in his letter to staff last night…

– Editor of MailOnline. Long-time rival of Dacre. Chris Evans – Telegraph editor. He’s done really well there.

– Telegraph editor. George Osborne – A move to a Mail title seems like a sensible next step in the career of this up-and-coming journalist.

– A move to a Mail title seems like a sensible next step in the career of this up-and-coming journalist. Boris Johnson – Did not rule himself out last night. (Sure he was joking.)

– Did not rule himself out last night. Michael Gove and Sarah Vine job share – Alas they have loftier ambitions.

Guido genuinely fears that without Dacre acting as sentinel Britain will be imperilled on so many fronts. Important for the future of the nation that the Mail makes the right choice…