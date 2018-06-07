Daily Mail Editor Runners and Riders

Fevered speculation overnight as to who will be the next Daily Mail editor following Paul Dacre’s resignation. There is talk a successor has already been found. As ever, Guido brings you your runners and riders…

  • Tony Gallagher – Was Mail deputy before he became editor of the Sun in 2015. Might he be tempted to return?
  • Geordie Greig – Or could the Mail on Sunday editor move over? Greig is a huge Remainer so it would be quite a change of direction. 
  • Gerard GreavesMail deputy editor, recently poached from the MoS. If a successor has already been found it will be someone like him.
  • Ted Verity – The other Mail deputy editor. Serious candidate but is he ready for the leap?
  • Ben Taylor – Currently the Mail’s executive news editor. Some smart money going on him in Northcliffe House.
  • Martin Clarke – Editor of MailOnline. Long-time rival of Dacre. But the only Mail employee mentioned in his letter to staff last night…
  • Chris EvansTelegraph editor. He’s done really well there.
  • George Osborne – A move to a Mail title seems like a sensible next step in the career of this up-and-coming journalist.
  • Boris Johnson – Did not rule himself out last night. (Sure he was joking.)
  • Michael Gove and Sarah Vine job share – Alas they have loftier ambitions.

Guido genuinely fears that without Dacre acting as sentinel Britain will be imperilled on so many fronts. Important for the future of the nation that the Mail makes the right choice…

June 7, 2018 at 10:25 am



Quote of the Day

Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…

“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”

