Boris Warns Brexit is in Danger of Being Sold Out

Here we go… Boris has told a dinner of Conservative Way Forward donors that Brexit is in danger of being sold out and that the government may not manage to get a deal palatable to Leave voters. In his strongest warning about the direction on Brexit yet, the Foreign Secretary said he fears that we could still end up effectively in a customs union with the EU and closely aligned to their rules and regulations. He blasted Philip Hammond and the Treasury as Remoaners who are not making the best of Brexit. He again demanded Number 10 abandon their failed hybrid model and overwhelmingly back Max Fac. Every Brexiter will agree with every word of this. At last a Cabinet minister stands up for Brexit…