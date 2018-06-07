5 Times DD Didn’t Resign

After today’s double false alarm, Guido takes a look back at the other times David Davis threatened to resign as Brexit Secretary. And then didn’t…

In November last year Davis was said to be preparing to resign after the Mail On Sunday published the Gove-Boris letter. He didn’t.

In December last year Davis warned May he would walk if Damian Green was sacked. He didn’t.

In March Davis was said to have told ministers he would go over fishing. He didn’t.

In April friends of Davis briefed he could go over the customs partnership. He didn’t.

This week he threatened to resign (several times) over the backstop fudge. He didn’t.

No one in the government or Tory party has come out of today well.