5 Times DD Didn’t Resign

After today’s double false alarm, Guido takes a look back at the other times David Davis threatened to resign as Brexit Secretary. And then didn’t…
- In November last year Davis was said to be preparing to resign after the Mail On Sunday published the Gove-Boris letter. He didn’t.
- In December last year Davis warned May he would walk if Damian Green was sacked. He didn’t.
- In March Davis was said to have told ministers he would go over fishing. He didn’t.
- In April friends of Davis briefed he could go over the customs partnership. He didn’t.
- This week he threatened to resign (several times) over the backstop fudge. He didn’t.
No one in the government or Tory party has come out of today well.