Toxic Baldwin Returns

Tom Baldwin, the former Ed Miliband spinner notorious for his toxic press briefings, is set to take a role with the Remaoner People’s Vote campaign, Guido hears. Baldwin is in talks to join the campaign for a second referendum based in Millbank Tower. Let’s hope Tom has calmed down from the days when he compared a tax row to the death of Milly Dowler, made a sick jibe about cancer to a journalist, used the term ‘weaponise’ about the NHS and blamed Cameron for deaths in the Med. The Lobby will be just delighted to hear from him again.