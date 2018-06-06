One of May’s Worst PMQs

Corbyn’s best #PMQs in months, May’s worst. His questions were precision targeted, and he followed them up. Her answers were vague, and she sounded rattled. https://t.co/x2yNQ8uReO
— Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) June 6, 2018
PMQs – snap verdict – https://t.co/FvUhFxtU0K – Corbyn win shows how Brexit turning toxic for May
— AndrewSparrow (@AndrewSparrow) June 6, 2018
Little doubt TM heading into very choppy waters over next ten days.
— Adam Boulton (@adamboultonSKY) June 6, 2018
Rarely seen the Tory benches as flat as they are today
— James Forsyth (@JGForsyth) June 6, 2018
Despite talk of heroism, May pointedly refuses to commit to statute of limitations for servicemen and women.
— Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) June 6, 2018
Welcome relief for May as she can give a clear answer to a question at #PMQs – yes she will sponsor a pigeon
— Andy Bell (@andybell5news) June 6, 2018