Now Robbins Tries to Fudge Backstop Time Limit

Disturbing reports from Sam Coates that May’s Brexit adviser Olly Robbins is attempting to fudge the time-limit on Number 10’s Northern Ireland backstop. Brexiters had previously been assured that the backstop – which pledges to keep the UK in the customs union beyond after 2021 if no other arrangement is agreed – would be strictly time-limited. It is now being reported that Robbins is attempting to fudge the time-limit. If this happens it is going to be a Hotel California Brexit – we are never going to leave. This is going to kick off – it should be completely unacceptable to Brexiters…