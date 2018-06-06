No. 10 Blocks Cabinet From Seeing Brexit White Paper

Theresa May has broken her deadline of publishing the government’s Brexit white paper this month after signalling it won’t now appear until after the EU summit this month. David Davis is kicking off and threatening a Cabinet protest. Guido understands the white paper is finished, ready and waiting to go but is being blocked by a combination of Number 10, the Treasury and HMRC. Downing Street is refusing to even share it with Cabinet ministers, despite requests to see it. This has caused almost as much annoyance as – yet another – delay to the Brexit plan. It is a joke that the UK is going into the next summit with the EU having delayed May’s promise to give “precise” details about what she wants from Brexit by now. It is ridiculous that Cabinet ministers are not being involved in the process. This delay is yet more evidence Number 10 is fudging Brexit and putting us on a path to staying very close to the EU…