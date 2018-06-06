May Refuses to Answer Any Questions on Brexit

“Would it be published in advance of the EU Withdrawal debate next week?@jeremycorbyn to @theresa_may on White Paper publication date #pmqs pic.twitter.com/osnOgR9E4M — BBC Daily Politics and Sunday Politics (@daily_politics) June 6, 2018

A farcical outing from Theresa May at PMQs, who refused to answer any of Corbyn’s questions on when the Brexit white paper is coming or how the government’s customs policy is coming along. This is getting ridiculous. It is nearly two years since the referendum. If she can’t make any decisions…