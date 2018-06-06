DD “Outsmarted” By Robbins and Remainers

Worrying developments in the Cabinet row over Olly Robbins’ new sellout fudge potentially keeping us in the customs union forever. Remainers in the government are gloating that David Davis has been “outsmarted” by Robbins and briefing that he doesn’t have the balls to kill it.

All eyes on DD. One weary gvt source cautions against expecting any reaction: “It looks like DD might be being outsmarted by Olly Robbins but will it be all bark and no bite again” Others say he’s digging in tho It wd be very Theresa May to resolve this by delaying the decision — Sam Coates Times (@SamCoatesTimes) June 6, 2018

If DD rolls over on this, we will be getting a Hotel California Brexit where we never leave the customs union. Brexiters need to fight for Brexit…