Dacre’s and Rothermere’s Letters to Mail Staff

Paul Dacre is out as Mail editor – Guido has his letter to staff:
And Rothermere’s letter:
End of an era. Runners and riders in the morning…
Iain Dale reviews the Sunday politics shows…
“Just watched Marr Show. Fantastic work from Emma Barnett. Showed no sign of nerves at all and did a brilliant job of questioning the politicians, in a way they may not have been expecting. It worked. A great contrast to the indulgent, Remainer wankfest on Peston On Sunday today.”